I wonder how Minister came up with her list on money disbursment – Shina Peller

HOUSE of Representatives member, Shina Peller has expressed disappointment about how the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Sadiyat Farouq came up with her list and how palliatives were disbursed across the geopolitical spread.

Peller in a Twitter message said he was still trying to make sense off the palliative of N20,000 each the Federal Government claimed it shared among 2.6 million households, which implies that the government has shared N52 billion to Nigerians as palliatives.

“The federal government needs a better strategy because if after this huge amount has been disbursed to households, I am still getting loads of calls and pressure from many of my people asking for my help with palliatives, then the government strategy isn’t right,” he said.

The lawmaker however suggested what the Federal Government should have done rather than waste huge amount of money, noting that many Nigerians were still left out of the safety net.

He said if the government had given N10 million to each 774 local government in the country, it would have cost the government N7.7 billion and the government would have saved a huge N44 billion.

Expressing his disappointments further, Peller gave an example of him representing four local governments in his federal constituency namely; Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa local government areas of Oyo State.

He explained that supervising the distribution of N10 million to 500 people at N20,000 per head in a local government would be more beneficial while the impact would be felt more.

According to him, the list of account numbers and beneficiaries would have been pasted on a notice board at the ward level.

While stressing that every local government is divided into wards, Peller added that it takes nothing to paste the list of 50 beneficiaries in every ward in the country.

“If this process is replicated by all members of the House of Representatives, the money would go down to the grassroot, and those who should benefit would have benefited, he said.

“The impact would be felt better than “Federal Government distributing N52 billion to 2.6 million households that can’t be verified.”