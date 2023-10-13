ICFJ seeks entries to investigate election disinformation 

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Combating misinformation during election. Photo by visuals on Unsplash
Combating misinformation during election. Photo by visuals on Unsplash
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) is calling for applications for its Disarming Disinformation programme, sponsored by the Scripps Howard Fund

This programme provides master courses to participants to help them improve their abilities and understanding of tracking election disinformation and the role of artificial intelligence in its spread.

Journalists worldwide interested in combating electoral disinformation can apply for the programme, which will take place on November 7, 8, and 9.

Participants can apply for grant money for cross-border, joint projects studying election disinformation after the master sessions. In addition, participants will be invited to an in-person “investigation.”

The deadline is October 22, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.