ICFJ seeks entries to investigate election disinformation 

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) is calling for applications for its Disarming Disinformation programme, sponsored by the Scripps Howard Fund.

This programme provides master courses to participants to help them improve their abilities and understanding of tracking election disinformation and the role of artificial intelligence in its spread.

Journalists worldwide interested in combating electoral disinformation can apply for the programme, which will take place on November 7, 8, and 9.

Participants can apply for grant money for cross-border, joint projects studying election disinformation after the master sessions. In addition, participants will be invited to an in-person “investigation.”

The deadline is October 22, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here