ICIR funded report wins CJID’s 2025 Best Solutions Journalism Reporting Award

Media News
Alfred Ajayi
Marcus FATUNMOLE
ALFRED Ajayi’s report, supported by International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), has won the Best Solutions Journalism Reporting category at the 2025 Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) Excellence in Journalism Awards.

The report done under the Strengthening Public Accountability for Results and Knowledge (SPARK 2) project, spotlighted the positive impacts of the free Antenatal (ANC) and delivery programme of the Anambra State Government.

Ajayi’s winning entry titled “Anambra Free Maternal Care Policy Sparks Hope Despite Challenges”, was adjudged the best among the five finalists in that category.

The solutions-based report harvested testimonies from beneficiaries mostly pregnant women and health workers on how the initiative was increasing patronage of primary healthcare facilities. It also x-rayed outstanding challenges hampering optimal impact of the programme.

Ajayi’s work was recognised for its depth, clarity and strong focus on practical, evidence-based responses to societal challenges – a key hallmark of solutions journalism.

Speaking on the recognition, Ajayi expressed gratitude to God and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for providing the platform to excel professionally.

“First of all, I dedicate this to God who gives inspiration that makes the difference. I am also grateful to my employer, Radio Nigeria, who gave the platform that has brought the best out of me.

“This award is particularly cherished because it is a sweet reward for my consistent efforts since 2023 when I knew about Solutions Journalism. Indeed, hard work pays, no matter the incentive or enticement to the contrary.”

The CJID Excellence in Journalism Awards is regarded as one of West Africa’s most prestigious platforms for rewarding exceptional contributions to media development and practice.

The ICIR reported how another report it funded was named first runner-up at the 34th Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME)

Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

