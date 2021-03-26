fbpx

ICIR, ICFJ Knight Fellowship in Nigeria set to hold webinar on misinformation

iNews
By Niyi OYEDEJI
We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.
Support the ICIR

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) in conjunction with the ICFJ Knight Fellowship in Nigeria will, on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021, hold a webinar on fake news.

Former education minister and World Bank vice president, Africa region, Oby Ezekesili will deliver the keynote address at the conference themed, ‘Public Accountability in Stemming Misinformation.’

A previous edition of the webinar had earlier being hosted, where the youths and sports minister Sunday Dare delivered the keynote speech.

The panelists scheduled to speak at the forthcoming conference include: executive director/editor-in-chief of Daily Trust newspapers Naziru Mikail Abubakar;  executive director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) Idayat Hassan, and founder of BudgIT Oluseun Onigbinde.

The ICFJ Knight fellow for Nigeria Hannah Ajakaiye  will moderate the session.

Intending participants are expected to register for the webinar, which will commence at  12 pm, via this link.

Speaking on the webinar,  Ajakaiye said the webinar would curate discussions around combating the misinformation pandemic and galvanise citizens to advocate for good governance.

She added that the event would arm the citizens with ideas on how they could promote public accountability through fight against misinformation and disinformation.

“The virtual event promises to be a well-rounded discussion, intellectually guaranteed to provide possible solutions and ideas on how citizens can promote public accountability by owning the fight against misinformation and disinformation in the Nigerian society.”

The FactCheckHub is the fact-checking arm of The ICIR.

 

Niyi OYEDEJI

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

Comments
More Stories

4 months after ICIR report, work commences on Pegi Road in…

Niyi OYEDEJI

Farmers-herders crisis: Over 300,000 displaced, 1,868 deaths…

Lukman ABOLADE

Hard times persist as bus fares rise by 78% in 1 year

Damilola OJETUNDE
1 of 4,955

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More