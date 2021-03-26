ICIR, ICFJ Knight Fellowship in Nigeria set to hold webinar on misinformation

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) in conjunction with the ICFJ Knight Fellowship in Nigeria will, on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021, hold a webinar on fake news.

Former education minister and World Bank vice president, Africa region, Oby Ezekesili will deliver the keynote address at the conference themed, ‘Public Accountability in Stemming Misinformation.’

A previous edition of the webinar had earlier being hosted, where the youths and sports minister Sunday Dare delivered the keynote speech.

The panelists scheduled to speak at the forthcoming conference include: executive director/editor-in-chief of Daily Trust newspapers Naziru Mikail Abubakar; executive director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) Idayat Hassan, and founder of BudgIT Oluseun Onigbinde.

The ICFJ Knight fellow for Nigeria Hannah Ajakaiye will moderate the session.

Intending participants are expected to register for the webinar, which will commence at 12 pm, via this link.

Speaking on the webinar, Ajakaiye said the webinar would curate discussions around combating the misinformation pandemic and galvanise citizens to advocate for good governance.

She added that the event would arm the citizens with ideas on how they could promote public accountability through fight against misinformation and disinformation.

“The virtual event promises to be a well-rounded discussion, intellectually guaranteed to provide possible solutions and ideas on how citizens can promote public accountability by owning the fight against misinformation and disinformation in the Nigerian society.”

The FactCheckHub is the fact-checking arm of The ICIR.