ICIR, others clinch awards for development reporting

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has won the Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ) award for ‘Innovative Investigative Governance Report at Sub-National Levels.”

The award was presented today at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos, by the ACDJ to The ICIR Executive Director, Dayo Aiyetan, during the ACDJ’s inaugural World Development Information Day Lecture.

Aiyetan was represented by the Regional Editor, South West, Temitayo Odunlami.

Other media houses the ACDJ recognised for their impact in development journalism included Premium Times, HumAngle, The Cable Media and the Media Rightsm Agenda (MRA).

The Editor-in-Chief, ACDJ, Rotimi Sankore, expressed appreciation to the MacArthur Foundation for supporting the Centre’s work, the media generally, as well as other sectors of the society.

Sankore also extended the Centre’s appreciation to the Country Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and thanked the International Labour Organization (ILO) for its work and support for the campaign against child labour.

“The International Labour Organization has a really unique structure, which I underlined at the beginning of the programme. One of the most important campaigns the ILO has launched is a campaign against child labour. It is a terrible source of inequality worldwide, especially in Nigeria. Of those 20 million children between the ages of 6 and 16 that are out of school, many of them will end up in that sad position of child labourers, and that child campaign is the most important campaign to be launched this year,” he said.