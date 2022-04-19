32.1 C
Abuja

ICIR, others join ICFJ’s business hub

Media NewsNews
Ijeoma OPARA
ICFJ
ICFJ
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) and seventeen other news outlets have been selected to join the business hub of the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), Elevate.

A statement released by the ICFJ on Tuesday said the new business hub is aimed at helping small and medium newsrooms become more financially able to serve their communities, as they would be eligible for grant funding from the ICFJ.

The 18 news organisations, selected from different regions of the world with focus on various types of journalism, would learn from each other based on their varying areas of specialisation, according to the President of the ICFJ Sharon Moshavi.

“We’re bringing together news leaders from all corners of the globe to learn not only from the experts but also from each other. We’ll take the creative solutions they develop and share them more widely with our global network of journalists, creating a ripple effect that extends beyond this first cohort,” she said.

According to the statement, Consultant and former ICFJ Knight Fellow James Breiner noted that digitalisation had placed a strain on news business, restricting the spread of trustworthy information.

“Thousands lost their jobs but wanted to continue their public-service role. For them, journalism is not just a job. They believe in the need to provide trustworthy news and information. But they didn’t always have the business skills needed to grow and be viable over the long term,” he said.

The program starting in May, would run for seven months with a focus on solving news business problems in business strategy, operations and finance, technology and new media, and communications and marketing.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Nigeria needs a problem solver, not consensus candidate – Peter Obi

FORMER Anambra State governor Peter Obi has said Nigeria needs a problem solver to...
My Agenda

2023: Senatorial aspirant pledges to support policies that will eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks in business

Promises quality youth representation in FCT PAUL Smith Obasi, an aspirant for the Federal Capital...
Legislature

CSOs commend Senate for considering bill that seeks to regulate GMOs in Nigeria

SOME civil society organisations (CSOs) have commended the Nigerian Senate for considering a bill...
News

2023: Ganduje rejects resignation of chief of staff, 3 commissioners

KANO State governor Abdullahi Ganduje has rejected the resignation of some of his aides...
News

How inability to meet OPEC quota, subsidy payments, oil theft increases Nigeria’s economic risks

NIGERIA's current fiscal deficit economic risks are widening as federal government's inability to meet...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Cristiano Ronaldo loses baby

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC...

Has NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria needs a problem solver, not consensus candidate – Peter Obi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.