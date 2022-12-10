32.1 C
Abuja

ICIR trains journalists on business/finance reporting

Media News
Blessing Otoibhi
participants at the buusiness reporting training
participants at the buusiness reporting training
THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has concluded a two-day training for selected journalists on Business and Finance Reporting.

Journalists from three focal states in the Southeast were taken through investigative journalism, fundamentals of business reporting, interpreting financial and economic data, understanding international financial flows and money laundering, data journalism, fact-checking, and forensic interviewing techniques, among others.

Participants at the training
Participants at the training.

The training took place at Hotel Sunshine, Enugu.

The training, which was supported by Dangote Group as part of its efforts to improve the reportage of the Nigerian economy in general, aimed at building capacity for business and finance reporters, particularly at the sub-regional level.

Participants receiving training from one of the resource persons.
Participants receiving training from one of the resource persons

In his opening remarks, the General Manager, Branding and Communication, DangoteGroup, Okey Nwankwo, said that journalists should set the agenda for good governance, and urged participants to always tell the truth that the public would follow.

The General Manager, Branding & Communication, DangoteGroup, Okey Nwankwo.
The General Manager, Branding & Communication, DangoteGroup, Okey Nwankwo.

The Executive Director of ICIR, Dayo Aiyetan, represented by Alfred Akerele, welcomed and introduced participants to the objectives of the programme.

Alfred Akerele
Alfred Akerele
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

