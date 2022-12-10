ICIR trains journalists on business/finance reporting

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has concluded a two-day training for selected journalists on Business and Finance Reporting.

Journalists from three focal states in the Southeast were taken through investigative journalism, fundamentals of business reporting, interpreting financial and economic data, understanding international financial flows and money laundering, data journalism, fact-checking, and forensic interviewing techniques, among others.

The training took place at Hotel Sunshine, Enugu.

The training, which was supported by Dangote Group as part of its efforts to improve the reportage of the Nigerian economy in general, aimed at building capacity for business and finance reporters, particularly at the sub-regional level.

In his opening remarks, the General Manager, Branding and Communication, DangoteGroup, Okey Nwankwo, said that journalists should set the agenda for good governance, and urged participants to always tell the truth that the public would follow.

The Executive Director of ICIR, Dayo Aiyetan, represented by Alfred Akerele, welcomed and introduced participants to the objectives of the programme.