ICIR trains North-West journalists on Promoting Democratic Governance project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) has concluded a three-day training for select journalists in the North-West on Promoting Democratic Governance Project (PDGP).

The training was held in Kano between Tuesday, September 12 and Thursday, September 14.

Faculty of trainers, participants in the promoting democratic governance project in Kano

It was designed to build journalists’ capacity and enhance their skills in investigative reporting, fact-checking, solutions journalism, using the Freedom of Information Act, reporting in hostile or unsafe environments, and sensitising journalists on safety and security, among others.

The Centre also organised it to equip journalists with the requisite tools and techniques to uncover sleaze and ensure public officials are held accountable.

Participants in Investigative journalism workshop in Kano

A participant interviewed by The ICIR, Abduljalil Mohammed, who works with NTA Birnin Kebbi, said the training would positively impact his future.

He said, “With the training, I was able to have that knowledge of conducting Investigative reporting and data collection, and it will go a long way in improving my reportage, especially in holding government officials and government institutions accountable.”

The Executive Director of The ICIR, Dayo Aiyetan, highlighted the importance of the training in his opening remarks and stressed its significance for journalists, stating that it provides them with the necessary skills to uncover wrongdoing in government and hold public officials to account.

The Executive Director, ICIR, Dayo Aiyetan

The organiser said in the last five years, the Centre had worked to build the journalists’ capacity to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for citizens, particularly at the sub-regional level.