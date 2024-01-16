ICJF seeks nominees for knights journalism award

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
File photo: ICJF
File photo: ICJF
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) has sought nominations for the 2024 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award.


    Journalists whose reporting or innovations are making an impact on the lives of people in their countries or regions can be nominated for the award.

    The award reflects the mission of ICJF’s Knight Fellowships to create and spread new innovation to better engage communities and improve lives.

    Reporters, editors, technologists, media managers or citizen journalists who are from and work in Africa, Asia, Central/Eastern Europe, Latin America/Caribbean or the Middle East can be nominated for the awards.

    Winners will be honored on November 14 at ICFJ’s 2024 Tribute to Journalists. The deadline for application submission is February 8, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.