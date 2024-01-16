ICJF seeks nominees for knights journalism award

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) has sought nominations for the 2024 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Award.

Journalists whose reporting or innovations are making an impact on the lives of people in their countries or regions can be nominated for the award.

The award reflects the mission of ICJF’s Knight Fellowships to create and spread new innovation to better engage communities and improve lives.

Reporters, editors, technologists, media managers or citizen journalists who are from and work in Africa, Asia, Central/Eastern Europe, Latin America/Caribbean or the Middle East can be nominated for the awards.

Winners will be honored on November 14 at ICFJ’s 2024 Tribute to Journalists. The deadline for application submission is February 8, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.