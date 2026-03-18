ICPC denies seeking fresh detention order for El-Rufai, says case adjourned to March 31

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has dismissed reports that it returned to court to seek a fresh extension of the detention of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

In a statement Tuesday night by the ICPC’s Head, Media and Public Communication, John Odey, the commission clarified that its appearance in court earlier that day was solely in response to an application filed by El-Rufai challenging his continued remand.

“This statement is necessary to correct inaccurate reports by some media outlets suggesting that the commission was in court today, 17th March 2026, seeking a fresh extension of his detention. The commission appeared in court today for the hearing of Mallam El-Rufai’s application, dated and filed on 6th March 2026, which seeks to overturn the court order renewing his remand issued on 5th March 2026,” Odey stated.

He explained that a separate attempt by El-Rufai’s legal team to set aside the earlier remand order issued on February 19 was dismissed by the court on March 9, adding that magistrate granted the request and adjourned the matter to March 31, 2026.

The commission said El-Rufai remained in its custody under a valid court order and insisted that due process had been followed in handling his case.

“During today’s proceedings, counsel to Mr El-Rufai was served with our response to his application. The lawyer subsequently requested an adjournment to respond to the commission’s response. Consequently, the gagistrate adjourned the hearing of the application to 31st March 2026 to allow Mr El-Rufai’s team sufficient time to react to our response,” Odey said.

According to the ICPC, the initial 14-day remand was granted to investigate allegations bordering on money laundering and abuse of office. Upon its expiration, the court approved an additional 14-day extension on March 5.

“To keep the public informed, the commission provides the following timeline of the court authorised detention. The initial remand order was granted, allowing the commission to detain the suspect for 14 days to investigate allegations of money laundering and abuse of office. Upon the expiration of the initial order, the commission applied for a 14-day extension to complete its investigations, which the court acceded to on 5th March, 2026. Counsel to El-Rufai attempted to set aside the remand order issued on 19th February, 2026, but the application was dismissed on 9th March, 2026.

“Mallam El-Rufai remains in the lawful custody of the ICPC under the remand order dated 5th March, 2026. The commission is strictly following the court mandated timeline, including the requirement for a progress report. The ICPC conducts its duties with the highest professionalism and respect for the rule of law. The remand of Mr El-Rufai has been authorised by a court of law in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015,” he added.

Odey further cautioned against what he described as “inaccurate reports” and reiterated ICPC’s policy against media trials.

“Furthermore, the ICPC remains firm in upholding its longstanding policy of avoiding media trials. We believe that legal disputes should be settled in the courtroom, not on newspaper pages and social media platforms. The commission’s leadership remains steadfast and undeterred in confronting any and all challenges in the course of the current investigation. We urge the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official updates from the commission,” he added.

The ICIR reported that ICPC confirmed that El‑Rufai was in its custody on February 18, following the former governor’s detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he presented himself on February 16, after an invitation over alleged financial improprieties during his tenure as Kaduna State governor between 2015 and 2023.

In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted him over alleged diversion of N423 billion in public funds and money laundering and urged anti-graft agencies to investigate him.

Report indicated that El-Rufai, who spent two nights in EFCC custody, was granted bail at about 8 p.m. on February 18 but was immediately re-arrested by armed operatives who reportedly laid in wait at the EFCC premises.

The accused has since applied for bail but a Federal High Court in Abuja on February 25 declined to entertain a bail application filed, ruling that the application was premature, insisting that the defendant must first be properly arraigned before the court could consider such an application.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter to April 23, 2026, for arraignment.