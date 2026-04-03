If it were possible, I’d have broken my TV screen to shoot Seun Okinbaloye — Wike

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Wike voids 485 land titles in Abuja for failing verification
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stirred another controversy by saying he would have “shot” a journalist with Channels TV, Seun Okinbaloye.

Wike, who said this during his monthy media chat in his office on Friday expressed anger over remarks by the anchor of Politics Today, accusing him of taking a position on the issue of a one-party state.

“In fact, I was surprised yesterday, totally surprised when watching Politics Today. Seun, if there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him. In fact, it will get to him,” Wike said.

The former Rivers State governor, however, clarified that his comment was not a literal threat but an expression of frustration over what he described as unprofessional conduct.

“I didn’t mean I am going to kill him. What I mean is that as an anchor you shouldn’t be making that kind of statement,” he added.

The FCT minister criticised journalists for, according to him, taking positions rather than asking neutral questions, insisting that such conduct undermines professionalism in broadcasting.

“I watch CNN. You can’t see such… there’s nothing wrong with putting a question. But how do you feel? It’s very bad,” he said.

The minister also faulted discussions around a one-party state, maintaining that commentators should avoid presenting personal opinions as established facts during interviews.

The minister’s comment comes amid growing concerns over press freedom in Nigeria, with journalists and media organisations increasingly raising the alarm over threats, harassment, and intimidation.

Data from organisations such as the Committee to Protect Journalists and the Reporters Without Borders show that Nigerian journalists have faced arrests, assaults, and equipment seizures in recent years, especially while covering protests, elections, and security-related issues.                                        These incidents, they say, contribute to a climate of fear and self-censorship within the media.

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In its latest World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders ranked Nigeria relatively low, citing persistent challenges including political pressure, legal harassment, and violence against reporters.

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

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