IGP Adamu reportedly recalls police officers attached to Fani Kayode, former senators, other VIPs

ADAMU Muhammed, the Inspector General of Police has recalled Police officers attached to Femi Fani Kayode, former minister of Aviation, senators, VIPs and corporate organisations in Nigeria.

According to report, Adamu made the order in a letter signed by Idowu Owohunwa, the principal staff officer to the IGP, referenced no.CB: 4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 dated November 4, addressed to commissioners of police, Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and all 36 state commissioners of police and the Federal Capital Territory.

The letter is said to be a follow up to his previous directive that ordered the withdrawal of the police personnel from some individuals and corporate officials.

The letter titled, ‘Immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to unentitled corporate entities/individuals,’ read in part, “The attention of the IGP has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn despite extant directives to that effect.

“In line with the subsisting order, the IG directs that you withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU, or conventional police operations attached to the affected companies or individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect.”

The IG further directed the senior officers to submit a report confirming compliance not later than November 10.

Some of the individuals said to be affected include Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, former senator representing Katsina South constituency, Lado Yakubu, Yuguda Bashir, former minister of state for finance and other former government appointees and lawmakers

Among the corporate bodies and religious organisations are Christ Embassy, Think Nigeria First Initiative, Uche Sylva International, Stanel Groups, KYC Holding, among others.

The ICIR reached out to Frank Mba, the Police Public Relations Officer to confirm the report, he did not answer his call or reply a text message sent to him as at press time.