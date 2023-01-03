IGP orders the standardisation of police investigation process

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the standardisation of the Police investigation process.

The IGP also issued a directive against duplication of cases and parallel investigations in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

NPF spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this on his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 2.

Adejobi said the directive would strengthen the criminal justice system and standardise investigation processes in the Force.

According to NPF spokesperson, the IGP gave the directive while reviewing complaints concerning indiscriminate transfer of cases at various Police investigation outfits.

“The IGP gave the directives while reviewing and dealing with files/cases in response to complaints on indiscriminate transfers of cases from Zonal/State Commands and other investigative units of the Force by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Intelligence Bureau, and other Force Headquarters-based investigation outfits under the guise of re-investigation at the prompting of indicted parties,” a statement issued by the police spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the IGP frowned at situations where parallel investigations by multiple units lead to conflicting arrests of parties and different outcomes even when such matters have been conclusively investigated and charged to court.