THE Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami said he had no prior knowledge or consultation over the increased 7.5 Value Added Tax (VAT) charges on voice calls and text messages in Nigeria.

The minister said the reaction followed complaints and enquiries received from Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) since the commencement of the new charges.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson to the minister, Uwa Sulaiman, she said, ‘We do wish to notify the general public that contrary to popular opinion in some quarters, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy had no prior consultation or awareness about the development”.

The statement further read that all complaints henceforth on the VAT should be directed to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), issues surrounding VAT does not concern the ministry.

“While we appreciate the support and efforts of well-meaning Nigerians who have sought clarifications in a civil manner, we wish to inform the general public that the issues of VAT, do not fall under the Ministry’s purview. The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy is not mandated to handle VAT,” she wrote

Nigerian government increased VAT from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent on the 1st February 2020.