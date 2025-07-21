back to top

Kano commission demotes court registrar for forgery, falsification

Reading time: 1 mins
Judiciary
Kano commission demotes court registrar for forgery, falsification
Image of court gavel used to illustrate the report
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has approved the demotion of a court registrar, Adamu Salisu, for forgery and falsification of affidavits of service.

According to the commission, the decision was part of the key decisions reached at the JSC’s 84th meeting held on Friday, July 18.

The commission disclosed in a statement by its spokesperson, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim.

Salisu was demoted from Grade Level 13 to Grade Level 12 and removed from his position as registrar in charge of High Court No. 13.

He was also warned against engaging in any further unethical conduct or influencing others to commit similar acts. The commission vowed to unleash stricter sanctions on him, including criminal prosecution.

The JSC said the measures were taken in line with its mandate to uphold integrity and discipline within the judicial arm of government.

“Salisu forged the signature of a bailiff and unlawfully signed documents as a Commissioner for Oaths. He admitted guilt and was found liable for gross misconduct,” part of the warning stated.

Similarly, a clerical assistant, Yusuf Ayuba, attached to High Court No. 8, Miller Road, was investigated by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee and was found to have absented himself from his duty post without justification for four months.

The commission demoted him from Grade Level 5 to Grade Level 4 as punishment for gross misconduct.


     

     

    The sanctions on Salisu and Ayuba were intended to serve as a deterrent to other staff and curb absenteeism within the judiciary staff, the commission noted.

    Read Also:

    ‘All eyes on the Judiciary’, other issues that dominate the bench in 2023
    ‘She must be obeyed’: Nigerian singer sues Funke Akindele, others over alleged copyright infringement
    [EXPLAINER] How to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)
    [EXPLAINER] Steps and Timelines for resolving Presidential election disputes in Nigeria

    “The commission reiterates its non-tolerance policy on misconduct and reaffirms its commitment to enforcing discipline, accountability, and professional ethics across all cadres of the judiciary.”

    The issue of falsification has been rampant in the Nigerian judiciary in recent times.

    For instance, in June, the National Judicial Council approved the compulsory retirement of 11 judges over age falsification.

     

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement