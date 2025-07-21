Kano commission demotes court registrar for forgery, falsification

THE Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has approved the demotion of a court registrar, Adamu Salisu, for forgery and falsification of affidavits of service.

According to the commission, the decision was part of the key decisions reached at the JSC’s 84th meeting held on Friday, July 18.

The commission disclosed in a statement by its spokesperson, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim.

Salisu was demoted from Grade Level 13 to Grade Level 12 and removed from his position as registrar in charge of High Court No. 13.

He was also warned against engaging in any further unethical conduct or influencing others to commit similar acts. The commission vowed to unleash stricter sanctions on him, including criminal prosecution.

The JSC said the measures were taken in line with its mandate to uphold integrity and discipline within the judicial arm of government.

“Salisu forged the signature of a bailiff and unlawfully signed documents as a Commissioner for Oaths. He admitted guilt and was found liable for gross misconduct,” part of the warning stated.

Similarly, a clerical assistant, Yusuf Ayuba, attached to High Court No. 8, Miller Road, was investigated by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee and was found to have absented himself from his duty post without justification for four months.

The commission demoted him from Grade Level 5 to Grade Level 4 as punishment for gross misconduct.

The sanctions on Salisu and Ayuba were intended to serve as a deterrent to other staff and curb absenteeism within the judiciary staff, the commission noted.

“The commission reiterates its non-tolerance policy on misconduct and reaffirms its commitment to enforcing discipline, accountability, and professional ethics across all cadres of the judiciary.”

The issue of falsification has been rampant in the Nigerian judiciary in recent times.

For instance, in June, the National Judicial Council approved the compulsory retirement of 11 judges over age falsification.