26.8 C
Abuja
26.8 C
Abuja

IMF insists on removal of subsidy, advises FG to increase taxes

Business and EconomyNews
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Share this story

2mins read

Two weeks after the Federal Government announced the suspension of the plan to remove fuel subsidy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has insisted on the removal of all subsidies in Nigeria as a condition for sustained economic development in the country.

The IMF also advised the Federal Government to further increase Value Added Tax (VAT) in the country.

Many Nigerians are worried that the removal of subsidy would worsen soaring inflation and there is likely to be increased level of hardship in the country if the Federal Government adopts the IMF’s advise by removing subsidies and increasing taxes.

The recent spike in the inflation rate – which rose to 15.63 per cent in December 2021 after eight months of consecutive decline, according to the latest consumer price index report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) – was the key reason given by the government for shelving the plan to remove fuel subsidy.

The IMF advised the Federal Government to remove subsidy and raise the VAT rate in the report of its Executive Board’s latest Article IV consultation with Nigeria.

Under Article IV of the IMF’s Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year.

A staff team visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the country’s economic developments and policies. On return to the IMF headquarters, the staff prepares a report, which forms the basis for discussion by the Executive Board.

- Advertisement -

At the conclusion of the discussion, the IMF Managing Director, as Chairman of the Board, summarises the views of Executive Directors, and the summary is transmitted to the country’s authorities.

The IMF Executive Board concluded its latest Article IV consultation with Nigeria on January 31.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed announced the suspension of the planned removal of fuel subsidy on January 24 at a meeting with members of the National Assembly.

The summary of the Executive Board’s assessment on Nigeria was posted on the IMF website on February 7.

In the report, the IMF said the Nigerian government should do away with untargeted fuel subsidies.

The IMF stressed that funds saved from subsidy removal should be utilised in a transparent manner.

“Directors also urged the removal of untargeted fuel subsidies, with compensatory measures for the poor and transparent use of saved resources. They stressed the importance of further strengthening social safety nets.”

- Advertisement -

Expressing concern at Nigeria’s revenue challenges, the IMF’s directors highlighted the urgency of fiscal consolidation to create policy space and reduce debt sustainability risks.

In this regard, the IMF called for significant domestic revenue mobilisation, “including by further increasing the value-added tax (VAT)rate, improving tax compliance, and rationalising tax incentives”.

The IMF Executive Board noted that Nigeria’s growth outlook remains subject to significant risks, including from the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil price uncertainty and security challenges.

Looking ahead, the Executive Board emphasised the need for major reforms in fiscal, exchange rate, trade and governance areas to lift long-term, inclusive growth.

While welcoming the removal of the official exchange rate, the IMF noted that exchange rate reforms should be accompanied by macroeconomic policies to contain inflation, structural reforms to improve transparency and governance, and clear communications regarding exchange rate policy.

The IMF in the same vein urged the Nigerian government to adjust the monetary stance if inflationary pressures increase.

Insisting on the need to improve transparency and governance as a means of strengthening business confidence and public trust, the IMF Executive Board equally advised the Nigerian authorities to make stronger efforts to improve transparency of COVID-19 emergency spending.

- Advertisement -

The IMF, in the assessment report, observed that although the Nigerian economy is recovering from a historic downturn, the country’s consolidated government revenue-to-GDP ratio at 7.5 per cent remains among the lowest in the world.

It  also observed that high debt service to government revenues poses risks for fiscal sustainability in the country.

The IMF further observed that levels of food insecurity have risen and the poverty rate was estimated to have risen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A worsening of level of insecurity could derail the recovery being recorded in Nigeria, the IMF warned.

Author Page

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Business and Economy

IMF insists on removal of subsidy, advises FG to increase taxes

Two weeks after the Federal Government announced the suspension of the plan to remove...
News

Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari may be extradited to US – Malami

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubarkar Malami on Monday said the suspended Deputy Commissioner...
Business and Economy

Anti-graft agencies, CSOs move to end illicit financial flows in Nigeria

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences...
INEC

Coup against democracy: PDP rejects confirmation of APC member as INEC commissioner

NIGERIA'S main opposition political party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on February 7, described...
Judiciary

Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna sentenced to 6 months in prison for defamation

A KANNYWOOD actress Sadiya Haruna has been sentenced to six months in prison for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Why there will be lecture-free day in universities on Monday- ASUU member

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Nigerian government watches as Chinese companies violate labour laws, workers’ rights

Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari may be extradited to US – Malami

Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna sentenced to 6 months in prison for defamation

Let’s Talk About APTE – A President from the East

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Nigerians react as NIMC portal suffers downtime

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHushpuppi: Abba Kyari may be extradited to US – Malami

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.