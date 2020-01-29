In honour of Anja Niedringhaus, IWMF launches 2020 worldwide photo contest

Advertisement

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is receiving applications from Women photojournalists for the 2020 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award.

The Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award was created to honor the life and work of Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer and IWMF Courage in Journalism Award winner Anja Niedringhaus (1965-2014).

In honoring AP photographer Anja Niedringhaus, who was killed in Afghanistan in April 2014, women photojournalists who reported in dangerous environments can be nominated for an award.



According to the foundation, the award recognizes women photojournalists whose work reflects the courage and dedication of Niedringhaus, and who exhibit extraordinary strength of character, bravery, and perseverance in documenting the world.

Nominations must be in English and include 12 photographs that best represent the scope and style of their candidate’s work.

The winner will receive a cash prize of US$20,000 and her work will be showcased publicly.

The deadline is Feb. 23. Self-nominations will be accepted.

For registration, APPLY HERE