In new partnership, Statista gains access to Dataphyte’s data sets

DATAPHYTE Limited, a research and analytics company and publisher of Nigeria’s data journalism platform, has partnered with a global data firm, Statista Limited.

The partnership will enable Statista to gain full access to Dataphyte’s data and reports made available through its acknowledged data portal and socio-economic reporting platform.

In a press release, Dataphyte said the partnership would expand Statista’s commitment to providing real-time insightful data from Africa’s largest economy to the global audience.

This is part of Statista’s series of cooperation agreements targeted at increasing data about Africa’s social, economic, and political ecosystem on its global online business platform.

Dataphyte said its mission was to increase access to socioeconomic data of Nigeria and beyond, noting that it connected with the vision of Statista of offering real-time data to support businesses and researchers with neatly curated data and actionable insights.

This partnership coincides with the time Dataphyte itself is launching the first-of-its-kind data merchant platform to reach beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Strategic Data Partner for Statista Christopher Ekwuruke said that “Dataphyte brings valuable insight into Nigeria to the Statista platform. As we expand our coverage on Africa, we look to great partners like Dataphyte to keep our readers informed about the state of the nation in numbers. Together, we look forward to sharing more insights and facts on the topics that take us deeper into Nigeria’s story of development.”

Dataphyte has a vast socioeconomic and development-focused data from Nigeria which it updates regularly. Some of the data are sold on its data merchandise website and explanatory articles published on its news website, Dataphyte.com.