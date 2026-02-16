In Niger, small businesses choke under multiple taxation amid poor accountability

FEAR of government officials’ and of speaking up to avoid further intimidation, that the government meant to protect them now haunts small scale business owners in Niger State with different forms of taxes. The ICIR findings show that shop closures and dissatisfaction that promises made by the government to harmonise taxes, reduce burden on them haave failed to provide reief.

Hannah Osifeso used to own a Point-of-Sale (POS) stall in Suleja area of Niger State. Her hopes were high when the business started, even though she struggled to raise little capital. She thought that doing the business would offer support to her struggling business.

Seven months into the business, she shut down, because she couldn’t cope with the myriads of taxes.

“The taxes were burdening, I only did business with a small amount, and I was usually asked to pay different taxes. I had to shut down because it was no longer profitable,” she noted.

Her case is not isolated. Other respondents spoken to from different parts of the State, including, Bida, Lapai, Madalla, Suleja and Tunga low cost, Kure Ultra Modern market, Chanchaga area, in Minna, the state capital, shared similar concerns.

Government promises on tax harmonisation fail

In January 2024, in a much-publicised statement the Niger State government announced that as part of efforts to block leakages and boost revenue generation, the State Internal Revenue Service (NGSIRS) had flagged off harmonisation of revenue collection aimed at reducing the multiplicity of taxes between tiers of government.

Chairman of the Niger State Internal Revenue Generation, Mohammed Madami Etsu, said at the official flag-off in Suleja that the efforts were to block leakages and boost revenue generation for the state.

He was quoted as saying the efforts were to make the collection process less cumbersome and consolidate it to attract more investors.

“The practice in the past was that the state government would come and collect taxes, levies, and charges, and the local government staff would also come to collect their own.”

“At the end of the day, you will see so much uncertainty in the system on who is paying what and who is responsible for what.”

“Tax harmonisation will give a consolidated back notice containing all taxes, levies, and charges that business owners are to pay to the state and local governments in a year,” he said.