Independence Day: FG declares Monday public holiday

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, October 2, 2023, a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a statement released on his behalf by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Thursday, September 28.

Tunji-Ojo said the government, led by President Bola Tinubu, would continue working hard to address the nation’s challenges.

The minister averred that the country’s socio-economic and security crises were widespread and promised the government would do its best to overcome them.

“The Government is daily making efforts to confront these varied and numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes our way.

“Our warm, welcoming spirit and love, as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world, being Africa’s pride and beacon of hope for the ‘Renewed Hope’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the minister stated.

While wishing the Nigerians a memorable Independence Day celebration, the minister recalled that the country’s founders, despite their differences in faith, tribe and tongues, fought for Nigeria’s freedom.

He assured that Tinubu’s administration would ensure a better Nigeria for all.

According to Tunji-Ojo, greatness was within reach if everyone in the country worked together.