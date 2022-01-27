32.4 C
Abuja

Indian govt claims it’s second highest employer of labour in Nigeria

News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Indian government has claimed that it is the highest employer of labour in Nigeria after the Federal Government.

Acting High Commissioner of India to Nigeria Velagaleti Surendra stated this as he led an envoy during the commemoration of the 73rd Republic Day of India in Abuja on Wednesday, January 26.

The Indian envoy also said that Nigeria was the largest trading partner of India in the African region as it had over 135 Indigenous companies in the country.

“They are, of course, the largest employers in Nigeria after the Federal Government and this is a platform to promote them and to give them more publicity with the Nigerian public and to encourage both partners to engage more vigorously with each other,” Surendra said.

Surendra also disclosed that the volume of trade between Nigeria and India had risen to 70 per cent more than what it was during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, it was hardly $8.99 billion and now, it is coming back to the range of $13 billion or so,” Surendra added.

The envoy also said India was considering cooperation with Nigeria in the area of renewable energy.

- Advertisement -

“We see that renewable energy is a major growth opportunity for both countries and of course, in other areas, in health, setting up of hospitals here and education, setting up of Indian institutes of technology centres in Nigeria. So the opportunities are endless,” the Indian envoy also said.

His claim, however, cannot be validated due to lack of data in that area. The National Bureau of Statistics( NBS) job data do not include countries creating largest level of employment in the country.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Indian govt claims it’s second highest employer of labour in Nigeria

THE Indian government has claimed that it is the highest employer of labour in...
Media Opportunities

CAPPA offers fellowship for investigative reporting on trans-fat

THE Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) Trans-Fat Project is accepting entries for a...
News

Seven aspirants protest irregularities, withdraw from Ekiti APC primary race

SEVEN governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have protested against irregularities dotting...
News

Whistleblowing Advocacy Coalition hails Buhari for driving anti-corruption bills

THE Whistleblowing Advocacy Coalition (WAC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appealing to the...
Oil and Gas

NNPC secures $5bn from Afreximbank to drive investments in oil sector

DESPITE delayed kick-off of the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA), the Nigerian...
Advertisement

Most Read

Voting commences in Ekiti PDP primary election

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Breaking: Bisi Kolawole emerges Ekiti PDP gubernatorial candidate 

IELTS: Over 35,000 Nigerians query why they should take English proficiency tests

2023: Saraki declares presidential ambition, to seek PDP ticket

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

PDP to conduct Ekiti governorship primaries with statutory delegates 

Timothy Adegoke: Police charge Hilton Hotel owner, six others to court

Confusion as delegates protest strange names in ongoing Ekiti PDP primary

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCAPPA offers fellowship for investigative reporting on trans-fat

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.