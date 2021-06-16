We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the dates for gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

The announcement was made by INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Ekiti election would be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 while that of Osun was slated for Saturday, July 16, 2022.

“In keeping with our policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned, the commission has approved that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday June 18, 2022, while the Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday July 16, 2022,” Yakubu said.

Noting that INEC had begun preparations for the upcoming elections, he enjoined concerned parties to ensure rancour-free primaries and peaceful electioneering campaigns.

The timetable for both elections has been published on INEC’s website and social media platforms.

Governor of Osun State Gbenga Oyetola was declared winner after a supplementary election was held in seven polling units across four local government areas three years ago.

In Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi emerged governor after defeating Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Kolapo Eleka and other opponents in the 2018 gubernatorial elections.