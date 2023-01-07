18.1 C
Abuja

INEC assures corps members maximum security during 2023 elections

Politics and GovernanceElections
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has assured corps members on election duty of premium security, noting that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) plays a critical role in the election process.

Yakubu disclosed this on Friday in Abuja during a courtesy visit on the acting Director-General of the NYSC, Christy Uba.

The commission, he said, would continue to place a premium on the security of corps members on election duty.

The INEC chairman stated that the corps members operate at the polling units where citizens vote, which he described as the most important level of election.

“So, for that reason, we will also extend insurance cover in case of injury or other emergencies to all corps members involved in election duty.

“Working with the security agencies, we will also extend protection and security to the youth corps members’ lodges when they are deployed to the field on election days.

“This is because we have had some unhappy experiences before when some hoodlums raided the corps members’ lodges in some places, while they were on election duty.

- Advertisement -

“So, we will continue to take whatever step that is necessary to protect and guarantee the security and welfare of the corps members,’’ the chairman said.

Yakubu assured that the commission would continually operate within the framework of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the commission and the NYSC.

According to him there would be training and retraining of the ad hoc staff on how to handle technology during the 2023 elections.

“They will be responsible for the management of the polling units, management of election resources, including sensitive materials, accreditation of voters and using the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVRS) on election days,” he said.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

CBN explains sale of Polaris Bank to SCIL

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given its position over approval for the...
Special reports

2023 in view: Issues that will shape the Judiciary, Police, Paramilitary agencies

THE 2023 general election is the issue that will dominate the year until a...
Media Opportunities

Global Investigative Journalism Network is hiring Executive Director

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) has called for applications for its vacant Executive...
Media Opportunities

Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute offers literary reporting grant

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University is accepting applications for...
Health

Buhari signs Mental Health Bill into law

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Mental Health Bill harmonised by the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
CBN explains sale of Polaris Bank to SCIL

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.