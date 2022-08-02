20.5 C
Abuja

INEC raises alarm over fake PVC registration portal

Featured NewsNews
Mustapha Usman
INEC
INEC logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians about a fake online registration portal for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Commission raised the alarm in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Monday.

The statement said NEC’s attention had been drawn to an online site urging Nigerians to enroll for “voter card (PVC)” registration.

The site claimed that the Federal Government has approved individual voter card (PVC) registration online to avoid unnecessary crowds in the ‘NIMC’ centres, the statement explained.

The Commission however affirmed that the site is not linked to it, noting that the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

“The Commission is solely responsible for organizing, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organisation.

- Advertisement -

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites,” the statement said.

INEC added that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise nationwide has been concluded, noting that it does not need to open an additional site or portal to register voters.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

PVC: Youths make up 71% of 12 million new applicants – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said over 12 million new applicants have...
Conflict and Security

US airstrike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

THE United States (US) says it has killed the leader of the al Qaeda...
Business and Economy

Naira appreciates against the dollar, trades N695 at parallel market

The Naira today appreciated at the parallel market, as it exchanged for N695 for...
Education

Ex-LASU VC dies at 75

A FORMER Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, (LASU), Professor Lateef Akanni Hussein,...
Energy and Power

ANEC disagrees with FG on DisCos take-over

THE Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has expressed its displeasure with the Federal...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePVC: Youths make up 71% of 12 million new applicants – INEC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.