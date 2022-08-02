INEC raises alarm over fake PVC registration portal

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians about a fake online registration portal for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Commission raised the alarm in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Monday.

The statement said NEC’s attention had been drawn to an online site urging Nigerians to enroll for “voter card (PVC)” registration.

The site claimed that the Federal Government has approved individual voter card (PVC) registration online to avoid unnecessary crowds in the ‘NIMC’ centres, the statement explained.

The Commission however affirmed that the site is not linked to it, noting that the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

“The Commission is solely responsible for organizing, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organisation.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites,” the statement said.

INEC added that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise nationwide has been concluded, noting that it does not need to open an additional site or portal to register voters.