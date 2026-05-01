INEC reinstates Mark, Aregbesola as ADC chairman, secretary

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INEC reinstates Mark, Aregbesola as ADC chairman, secretary
Former Senate President David Mark and Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has updated its website to reflect David Mark as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Rauf Aregbesola as the party’s National Secretary.

The decision followed Thursday’s Supreme Court’s ruling on the party’s leadership dispute.

The change reverses the electoral body’s earlier stance in April to remove the Mark-led leadership from its portal after citing an Appeal Court judgment on the party’s leadership tussle.

The ICIR reported that the appex court set aside the Court of Appeal’s order directing parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

In a unanimous ruling, the court ordered the return of the litigation on the crisis to the Federal High Court for determination.

It held that the matter must proceed at the trial court for full hearing and determination. The court frowned at the “unnecessary, improper and unwarranted” ante bellum order by the Appeal Court.

The leadership crisis in the party had deepened after controversial orders were issued by courts.

In the suit before the Federal High Court, the party’s factional leader, Nafiu Gombe asked the court to restrain Mark’s faction from parading itself as the party’s leaders and compel INEC to recognise him instead.
Upon hearing the matter, the Federal High Court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit, to prevent actions that could undermine judicial process.

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Dissatisfied with the proceedings at the trial court, Mark’s faction approached the Court of Appeal, challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to hear the case.
However, the Court of Appeal dismissed the challenge and upheld the proceedings at the trial court, affirming that the Federal High Court was competent to entertain the suit.
The appellate court further directed all parties, including INEC, to maintain the status quo to avoid rendering the outcome of the case useless.

Relying on the Appeal Court’s directive, INEC announced it would not recognise any faction of the ADC and subsequently removed the names of Mark and his executives from its official portal, effectively leaving the party without a recognised leadership.

Dissatisfied, the Mark-led faction approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision.

In a unanimous ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court described the ante bellum order as “unnecessary, improper and unwarranted,” while it asked parties in the suit to return to the Federal High Court for proper hearing of the case.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

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