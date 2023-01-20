35.5 C
Abuja

INEC seeks Meta’s support to tackle election disinformation

Politics and GovernanceElections
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
People Protesting on the Street. PHOTO CREDITS: Tope A. Asokere I Pexels.com
People Protesting on the Street. PHOTO CREDITS: Tope A. Asokere I Pexels.com
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is in talks with the management of Meta in order to combat the menace of election disinformation ahead of 2023 polls.

This was disclosed by Director Voter Education and Publicity, Victor Aluko, at the launch event of ‘Run Am’, an artificial intelligence application, designed by Rise Networks, to serve as a fake news verification app for the 2023 elections.

Aluko said the Commission has also found ways to fight the spread of misinformation and disinformation and commended Meta’s initiative to stem misinformation on its platform.

“Only yesterday in the office, we were having a meeting with Meta, who is now in charge of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, about this issue of how we can combat all these fake posts, all those things that tend to undermine the electoral process. That is where my department, voter education and publicity, has all the issues,” Aluko said.

“There was a time when a whole press release sheet of INEC was cloned. When I read that press release myself, I thought it was true. It carried the signature of my commissioner, who normally signs releases. And he himself, looked at the signature, he said ‘This is my signature, but I didn’t release this’. And we had to issue a rebuttal immediately.

“We are going to what we call, possibly, let me just use that term, the mother of elections, a very serious election, that will be contested seriously by very powerful parties and individuals, more than anytime in the history of our country. And now, you will see a situation where the electoral process will be pulled in different directions and when you have that, there will be a combination of both fake news, a lot of misinformation and a lot of disinformation.”

The Commission called on all stakeholders to join hands in combating fake news.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Police launch search for abducted Nasarawa pupils 

THE Nasarawa State Police Command has launched a search for six pupils who were...
Energy and Power

Transmission Expansion: World Bank supports TCN with eight transformers

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday January 19 that it has...
Media Opportunities

Int’l Women’s Media Foundation offers courage in journalism awards

THE International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) is seeking nominations for its Courage in Journalism Awards. The...
News

Cross River declares work-free days for PVC collection

THE Cross River state governor Ben Ayade has declared January 26 and 27 as...
Conflict and Security

Addressing cattle rustling, first step in resolving insecurity – Report

A report has recommended that the challenge of cattle rustling should be treated as...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Police launch search for abducted Nasarawa pupils 

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.