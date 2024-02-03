INEC suspends re-run elections in 20 polling units

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended elections in 20 polling units within Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Kano states.

This was disclosed via a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun on Saturday, February 3.

According to the statement, the elections were suspended due to disruptions and other irregularities that marred their conduct.

“The affected areas are as follows: Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State. Suspension of elections in two polling units (Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA) where all election materials were carted away by hoodlums.

“Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu State: Suspension of elections in all eight polling units where the original results sheets were not available for inspection by voters before the commencement of polls. Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State: Suspension of elections in all 10 polling units in Kunchi LGA due to invasion, vandalization, and disruption by thugs,” Olumekun noted.

Earlier, INEC had disclosed that there were reports of thuggery in the said states. In a post via its official X handle, the commission announced that it was investigating the allegations and would provide updates on them.

“In Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, we are investigating reported incidents in Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA. In Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu State, we are investigating reports of disruption in 8 polling units in Uwani West Ward.

“In Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituencies of Kano State, processes have been disrupted in Kunchi Local Government Area involving 10 polling units. We will provide regular updates on the situation,” the post read.

Voting and accreditation commenced in 26 states on Saturday to fill up vacant positions in the national and state Assemblies.

There have been reports of low voter turnout in many states where the elections are being held.