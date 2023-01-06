19.1 C
Abuja

INEC unveils collation centre for presidential election

Politics and GovernanceHuman Rights
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled its national situation room and collation centre for the 2023 presidential election.

This was contained  in a statement released on Thursday, January 5 and signed by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

According to the statement, the collation of presidential election results would again take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

The Commission also established a committee for the collation secretariat where presidential election results from the states will be collated and presided by the Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

“The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, and the national and international observers, media,” the statement added.

The committee members are May Agbamuche-Mbu (Chairperson), Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, Festus Okoye and other 13 persons as inaugurated by the chairman of the commission.



Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Jos ‘terminus’ market lies in ruins despite multi-billion naira budgetary allocation

By Johnstone Kpilaakaa JOS, NIGERIA— Built by the administration of the first Military Governor of...
Elections

INEC devolves PVCs collection to wards level

THE Independent National Electoral Commission would begin distribution of permanent voters cards at the...
News

Edo govt apprehends three traffic offenders, impounds vehicles

THE Edo State government says it has apprehended three persons and impounded their cars...
Conflict and Security

Ondo gov’t declares 24-hour curfew in Ikare-Akoko

ONDO State government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Ikare-Akoko, one of the biggest...
Business and Economy

NFIU officially bans cash withdrawals from govt accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has banned cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
INEC devolves PVCs collection to wards level
Next article
Jos ‘terminus’ market lies in ruins despite multi-billion naira budgetary allocation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.