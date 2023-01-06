INEC unveils collation centre for presidential election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled its national situation room and collation centre for the 2023 presidential election.

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday, January 5 and signed by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

According to the statement, the collation of presidential election results would again take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

The Commission also established a committee for the collation secretariat where presidential election results from the states will be collated and presided by the Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

“The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, and the national and international observers, media,” the statement added.

The committee members are May Agbamuche-Mbu (Chairperson), Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, Festus Okoye and other 13 persons as inaugurated by the chairman of the commission.





