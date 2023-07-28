27.1 C
Abuja
Media Opportunities

INMA offers Elevate scholarships for media professionals

Joshua Ovorumu
Elevate Scholarships for media professionals
APPLICATIONS for the Elevate Scholarships are being accepted by the International News Media Association (INMA) with assistance from the Google News Initiative.

The scholarship program seeks to enhance the future of the news industry by accepting and advancing historically underrepresented and disadvantaged populations below the senior management levels at news media firms.

With the help of the scholarships, fresh faces and voices will be given access to networking and mentorship opportunities as well as solid news industry foundations.

    Scholarship applications are accepted from media professionals in their early to mid-career stages.

    Scholarship recipients will gain free access to three INMA masterclasses, receive a free membership in INMA for one year, be recognised via public announcements by INMA, and more.

    The deadline for the application is October 6, 2023.

    Interested Individuals can apply here

    Joshua Ovorumu

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

