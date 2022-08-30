30.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: 2023 elections may not hold, political parties council warns

NewsPolitics and Governance
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has warned that the rising level of insecurity in parts of the country may abort the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the IPAC, Yabagi Yusuf Sani raised the alarm during a meeting with the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Sani expressed worry over frightening incidents of insecurity across the country in recent times.

He described insecurity as a major threat to the country’s progress on the path of democracy.

In a statement released on Monday by his spokesman, Ayuba Ahmad, Sani was quoted as saying, “Beside the calamities of death, disruption of the nation’s economy and the devastating social dislocations presently on the rampage across the country, the monstrous phenomenon of insecurity palpably portends the capacity of reversing the gains Nigeria has made in the entrenchment and consolidation of democracy by aborting the coming elections in 2023.”

Sani claimed that terrorists have taken control of parts of some states in the Northern region and are targeting formations of security agencies.

The IPAC chairman is the latest to raise concerns over the effect of insecurity on the 2023 general elections.

- Advertisement -

Nigerian governors had in a policy brief with President Muhammadu Buhari last week,  expressed concerns over the growing incidents of insecurity in the North-western region.

The governors warned that elections may not hold in some North-West states and urged the President to take effective measures towards addressing the prevalent security issues in the Northern parts of the country.

The United Kingdom (UK) had also expressed concerns over the spate of violence and insecurity in Nigeria in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

The Director of UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Department, Chris Beecroft, who spoke at the launch of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative (PISI) in Abuja last month, warned that the 2023 general elections may not hold.

Beecroft, who cited cases of insurgency in the North-East, resource conflicts in the Niger Delta, killings in the South-East and banditry in the North-West, called on the Nigerian government to strengthen its military force towards resolving the security challenges.

“We are at a critical juncture in Nigeria’s journey, and now is an important moment for new thinking and action to build a more peaceful future for all Nigerians.

“Police and army are in urgent need of reform-but the solution to Nigeria’s instability does not lie in simply strengthening the police and army-but rather in building an effective social contract, building federal, state, local and community level infrastructure to manage conflict; and in giving young people jobs and opportunities so they have a stake in a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria,” Beecroft said.

- Advertisement -

However, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, a retired Major General, had assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections would hold peacefully.

Monguno, who spoke at the opening of an election security management workshop held by the Nigerian Police Force earlier in August, said President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the police and other security agencies to review their operational strategies towards curtailing the rising security challenges which threaten the 2023 polls.

Also, the Director General of DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi assured that insecurity would be addressed before the 2023 general elections.

Responding to the concerns raised by IPAC, Bichi said, “While members of the public may not be aware of the impressive mileage covered so far, the security agencies have been working assiduously in collaborative efforts with the results that the various armed groups, insurgents and other violent criminals have been severely decapitated to the near position of total annihilation.”

He further urged the political parties, their candidates and supporters to ensure peaceful and issue-based campaigns “instead of stoking the embers of insecurity, anarchy and violence by whipping up divisive sentiments of religion, ethnicity, regional and other fault lines”.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org
Twitter handle: @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Police rescue 12 hostages from kidnappers’ den in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has rescued twelve residents, including two children, from a...
Politics and Governance

2023: Ex-diplomats berate politicians holding meetings abroad

THE Nigerian Academy of International Affairs (NAIA), a body of retired professionals and scholars...
Interviews

INTERVIEW: If Buhari does not grant me firearms licence, I will do what is best for my people – Ortom

By Oluwatobi Enitan and Fatunmbi Olayinka In an exclusive interview with the International Centre for...
News

FG seeks N11trn for 2023 budget, to borrow more than projected revenue

THE Federal Government is seeking to borrow over N11 trillion to fund the 2023...
Business and Economy

Nigerians in Diaspora remit $5.2bn in first quarter of 2022

DIASPORA remittances rose to $5.2 billion in the first quarter of the year, compared...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice rescue 12 hostages from kidnappers’ den in Zamfara

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.