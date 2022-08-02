Insecurity: Bello shuts down brothels, bans facemask use in Kogi

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of all brothels harbouring commercial sex workers in Kogi State.

The governor has also banned wearing of facemasks in public places to ensure proper identification of persons in the state.

This is coming on the heels of heightened insecurity in the state in recent times.

Bello issued the directive on Tuesday in Lokoja during a meeting with traditional rulers and local government council chairpersons.

He also ordered the removal and demolition of shanties in some areas of the state.

The governor also urged all traditional rulers to ensure that there is peace in their domains.

“Ensuring peaceful coexistence in your domain is your exclusive responsibility. You have the exclusive responsibility to ensure that all nooks and crannies of your areas are free from criminality of all sorts,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Bello sympathised with the families of security agents killed in Ajaokuta Local Government Area last Saturday.

He warned politicians to desist from overheating the polity.

“Let me sound a note of warnings to all politicians irrespective of political persuasions to desist from anything that could disrupt the peace we are currently enjoying in the state.”

Bello had earlier ordered the suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Local Government Area Traditional Council, Musa Isah Achuja, with immediate effect.

The governor’s directive is coming barely 24 hours after gunmen suspected to be bandits ambushed and killed eight security officers in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.