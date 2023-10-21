Insecurity: EU donates drones, vehicle to multinational joint force

THE European Union (EU), has donated two long-range drones and a vehicle to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with the aim of enhancing security in the region affected by the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) is a combined multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, and mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

In a statement issued by the force Public Information Officer, Abubakar Abdullahi, on Friday October, 20,2023,the head of the Multinational Joint Task Force headquartered in N’Djamena within the Lake Chad Basin, Ibrahim Sallau Ali, a major general, expressed his enthusiasm for the generous gesture.

The EU made the donations during the graduation ceremony for the second batch of drone pilot training for troops in Sector 1, and it was conducted in N’Djamena on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The statement added that the donation of the drones was made possible through the Stablac Project of COGINTA Non-governmental Organisation.

Abdullahi, subsequently recalled that a donation of two drones and a utility vehicle was also made to Sector 2 in Chad in July 2023.

Earlier in his remarks, the MNJTF head, Ali, announced that the MNJTF is actively enhancing its surveillance capabilities to achieve its mandate.

He also extended his thanks for the partnerships established with the European Union, underscoring the importance of collaboration in advancing the MNJTF’s objectives.

Ali reiterated the MNJTF’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its mission, applauding the collaborative endeavors of all sectors within the MNJTF to collectively enhance regional security.

The MNJTF was established in 1994 by the Nigerian Government to checkmate trans-border armed banditry around the general area of Lake Chad Basin (LCB) and facilitate free movement along Nigeria’s northeast border.

At the outset, the Force primarily consisted of troops from the Nigerian Army but operated in coordination with the armed forces and security agencies of member countries in the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

Nonetheless, in 1998, the Force received significant reinforcement, becoming fully multinational with the addition of Chadian and Nigerien troops. Together with their Nigerian counterparts, they were tasked with addressing shared cross-border security challenges within the Lake Chad Region.

While there have been reported success stories by the Force, the region still faces security challenges with attacks from groups like Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Bandits affecting communities across the region.