Insecurity is preventing rainy season farming, it will be problematic for us – Atiku laments

ATIKU Abubakar, former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that incessant bandits and terrorists’ attacks in Northern Nigeria are currently preventing farmers from embarking on rainy season farming.

This, the former vice president said would be problematic for the country if continued unaddressed by the Federal Government.

In a Twitter message on Monday, Abubakar, warned that the consequences of denying farmers freedom to farm during the wet season is a huge disservice to the nation, reiterating that such is the reality in the North at the moment due to rising insecurity.

“As someone engaged in agriculture myself and whose company is dependent on products from farmers, I know that denying the people the freedom to farm in a rainy season as we are experiencing now, is the greatest disservice to the region and by extension, the whole country,” his tweet read in part.

Proffering a solution, the former vice president urged the Federal Government in collaboration with state governments to take up the nation’s insecurity challenges more seriously, adding that failure to do so could spell doom for the country.

“Hence, I urge the Federal Government in collaboration with the governments of the states in the region to take the security challenges seriously, because, failure to overcome this will be problematic for the whole country. A hungry nation is a troubled nation,” Abubakar submitted.

He also advised citizens to stay vigilant and stay safe as the country idbattles insecurity.

The ICIR reported that President Muhammadu Buhari while delivering his Democracy Day broadcast said that the Nigerian military has ‘considerably downgraded’ insurgency and banditry in the country.

This was despite reports that Boko Haram has killed more than 30,000 people since 2009 and has not stopped staging regular attacks and stealing livestock in the country’s Northeast throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.