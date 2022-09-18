Insecurity: Northern governors call for prayers to change narrative

NORTHERN states governors have called for more intensive prayers over the trends of banditry and kidnapping in the region.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, made the call in Minna on Saturday September 17 on behalf of his colleagues at the opening of a two-day symposium organised by Jumaat Mosques Imams’ Forum, in conjunction with Rahama and Bago Foundation.

The theme of the event was, ‘The role of Imams in ensuring credible and peaceful elections as well as good governance.’

Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, called for prayers by religious leaders as he said security agencies alone could not change the narrative.

He said, “Security agencies alone cannot do it and, thus, there is the need for prayers by religious leaders to address the ugly trend.”

Bello, applauding the efforts of security agencies in the fight against insurgency, noted that religious leaders and traditional rulers must be accorded prominence in the fight against insecurity.

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Umar Bago, also expressed belief in prayer as the solution to the security challenges.

Bago said the roles exhibited by religious and traditional rulers in peaceful co-existence were tremendous.

He promised to support any initiative aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the people.

A member of the Senate, Sani Musa, representing Niger East, appealed to the youths to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Musa said, “It is the only way they can elect credible leaders.”

He also called for prayers for the 2023 general elections.

The secretary, Imams’ Forum, Niger State, Sheikh Umar Abdullahi, urged religious leaders to be actively involved in politics to sanitise the system.