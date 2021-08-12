23 C
Insecurity: Surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, others to undergo rehabilitation

Conflict and SecurityFeatured News
The Nigerian Army say the recently surrendered fighters of terrorist groups, Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), will be handed over to the government for rehabilitation.

Spokesperson for the Army Onyeama Nwachukwu disclosed this to The ICIR during a telephone interview on Tuesday following inquiries about the fate of the surrendered terrorists and insurgents.

Nwachukwu said the Army were keen to ensure that the terrorists were properly disarmed, noting that they were undergoing ‘comprehensive documentation and profiling.’

“Presently the surrendering Insurgents are undergoing comprehensive documentation and profiling. We are ensuring that they are properly disarmed and adequate care is provided for them, particularly the women and children.

“They will be handed over to government. They will also undergo rehabilitation in government facilities,” Nwachukwu told The ICIR.

The Nigerian Army had said a total of 335 fighters and 746 adult women and children recently laid down their arms.

Among the surrendered terrorists were the chief bomb experts known as Musa Adamu (a.k.a Mala Musa Abuja) and his second in command Usman Adamu (a.k.a Abu Darda).

The Army said they were received by the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo at Headquarters 21, Special Armoured Brigade Bama on Saturday,  August 7.

In Nigeria, terrorists and insurgents are rehabilitated and reintegrated into society through a government programme called ‘Operation Safe Corridor.’

The Muhammadu Buhari administration initiated the Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) in 2016 “to de-radicalise and reintegrate repentant Boko Haram and ISWAP members.”

Since the inception of the programme, The ICIR can confirm that more than 1000 terrorists/insurgents have been rehabilitated by the Nigerian government.

Although groups and individuals have criticised the approach and advised the government to stop terrorists’ reintegration, the programme has not stopped.

 

 

 

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via labolade@icirnigeria.org, on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

