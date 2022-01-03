30.5 C
Abuja

Interesting facts about late Bashir Tofa

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

A FORMER presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 election Bashir Othman Tofa is dead.
He reportedly died after a brief illness in the early hours of Monday at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Here are a few things to know about Tofa.

He was born in Kano to a Kanuri family in 1947.

He had his primary education at Shahuci Junior Primary, Kano, and City Senior Primary School in Kano.

From 1962 to 1966, he attended Provincial College, Kano.

After completing his studies at the Provincial School, he worked for the Royal Exchange Insurance company from 1967 to 1968.

From 1970 to 1973, he attended City of London College.

- Advertisement -

Tofa was a businessman, an oil trader and an industrialist.

He was chairman of International Petro-Energy Company (IPEC) and Abba Othman and Sons Ltd.

He was also a board member in Impex Ventures, Century Merchant Bank and General Metal Products Ltd.

Tofa’s sojourn into politics started in 1976 when he was a councillor of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Council.

In 1977, he was elected a member of the Constituent Assembly.

During the Second Republic, Tofa was the secretary of the Kano branch of National Republican Convention (NPN).

During the Third Republic, he was part of the Liberal Movement, which metamorphosed into the Liberal Convention when it was not registered as a political party.

- Advertisement -

He was a former presidential candidate of the NRC in the 1993 election, one of the two parties created by the Ibrahim Babaginda administration.

During the NRC party primaries, he defeated Joe Nwodo, Dalhatu Tafida and Pere Ajunwato to clinch the party ticket.

In the June 12 election, the results announced by Humphrey Nwosu-led National Electoral Commission (NEC) before the military stopped the process indicated that Tofa had received 2.3 million votes while Abiola got 4.3 million.

Sylvester Ugoh, a former governor of the now-defunct Central Bank of Biafra, was his running mate during the election.

In the election, late Mashood Abiola, the Social Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, defeated Tofa in his home state, Kano.

However, the election was annulled by the former Nigeria Military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida, sparking nationwide protests.

Before June 12, he had a personal relationship with Abiola when the latter was Ogun State chairman of NPN while he was the party’s national financial secretary in the Second Republic.

- Advertisement -

Tofa, according to reports, died early Monday morning after suffering from a protracted illness.

 

 

 

 

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Interesting facts about late Bashir Tofa

A FORMER presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 election...
Int'l Affairs

US, China, Russia, France, UK pledge to prevent nuclear war

THE United States (US), China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom (UK), on January...
National News

2023 elections under threat except security issues are resolved – CNG

THE Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) said on Sunday that the 2023 general elections...
News

2023: Shehu Sani pushes for Kaduna governorship race with 12-point agenda

A former senator and activist Shehu Sani has restated his ambition to succeed Kaduna...
Big Investigation

Sabon Gari: Despite FG’s multi-billion investment on solar project, SMEs spend over N36m yearly on generators (Part 1)

The Federal Government through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) under the Nigeria Electrification Project...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

Struggle for freedom: Teenage Adaeze’s in hurting forced same-sex marriage

Buhari fails to deliver new year broadcast, releases statement instead

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

NAF confirm elimination of bandits’ leaders in Zamfara

Cattle forces farmers out of farmlands, as hunger looms in Nigeria’s Benue Valley (PART...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUS, China, Russia, France, UK pledge to prevent nuclear war

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.