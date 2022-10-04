28 C
Abuja

Anti-corruption academy offers ‘power of the pen’ corruption reporting training

Blessing Otoibhi
the International Anti-Corruption Academy
the International Anti-Corruption Academy
THE International Anti-corruption Academy is inviting applications from African journalists and media professionals to its corruption reporting training. 

The programme aims at giving the participants an opportunity to advance their knowledge through interactive lectures on selected topics and sharing experiences with lecturers and peers.  

The participants will be able to expand their expertise, build a common knowledge base, and strengthen regional capacities to effectively fight corruption through media and the power of the pen.  

The five-day Power of the Pen programme will consist of a three-day training in November 2022 and a two-day follow-up session in May 2023. 

Journalists and media professionals from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, and Senegal can apply. 

The Power of the Pen training will equip participants with a conceptual understanding of what investigative journalism is and how it can be used as a tool for curbing corruption, awareness of the risks of covering corruption, and knowledge on how to ensure both freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.

it will also equip participants with a network of media professionals through which to strengthen regional capacities to curb corruption through the ‘power of the pen’, and exposure to practical examples, as well as the opportunity to gain insight from experts through case studies of investigative journalism.

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 14, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

