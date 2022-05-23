26.9 C
Abuja

International Fact-Checking network hosts virtual conference

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Chevening Scholarships Applications open for new Africa Media Freedom Fellowship | Chevening
Chevening Scholarships Applications open for new Africa Media Freedom Fellowship | Chevening
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) is inviting registrations to its Global Fact 9 conference.

The programme is slated for June 22, 2022, to June 25, 2022.

The conference will feature more than 70 speakers from around the world who will discuss the state and the future of fact-checking.

Anyone interested in fact-checking can attend this virtual and in-person event in Olso, Norway.

A ticket for the virtual event is US$100. Free access to the virtual and in-person sessions is granted to IFCN’s verified signatories.

The organiser says each day of the summit will feature seven hours of forward-thinking sessions to inspire lively discussions surrounding the important role facts play in society.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Fayose’s son, aide win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti

JOJU Fayose, son of a former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose, has emerged...
Energy and Power

TCN’s 15 new procured transformers set to improve transmission capacity with 1,487mw

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has imported 15 power transformers to sustain its...
News

FAAC meeting may hold soon as FG appoints acting AG

THE Federation Account and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for this month, which was postponed...
Breaking News

Death toll hits three in Lagos building collapse

THREE people have been pronounced dead, while five were rescued alive during the search-and-rescue...
News

US ambassador to Nigerian youths: Elect credible leaders in 2023

UNITED States (US) ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard has advised Nigerian youths to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Fayose’s son, aide win PDP House of Reps tickets in Ekiti

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.