International Fact-Checking network hosts virtual conference

— 1 min read

THE International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) is inviting registrations to its Global Fact 9 conference.

The programme is slated for June 22, 2022, to June 25, 2022.

The conference will feature more than 70 speakers from around the world who will discuss the state and the future of fact-checking.

Anyone interested in fact-checking can attend this virtual and in-person event in Olso, Norway.

A ticket for the virtual event is US$100. Free access to the virtual and in-person sessions is granted to IFCN’s verified signatories.

The organiser says each day of the summit will feature seven hours of forward-thinking sessions to inspire lively discussions surrounding the important role facts play in society.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.