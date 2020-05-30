International Fact-Checking Network launches $1m grant program to support Fact-Checkers

THE Poynter Institute for Media Studies is receiving applications for its newest grant program.

With the support of YouTube via the Google News Initiative, the The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), has $1 million in grant funding available for established fact-checking units that are pursuing projects around video production, tools development, audience building, and new formats testing.

The eligibility of the application is based on Fact-checking organizations that are verified signatories of the IFCN’s Code of Principles and/or organizations that have been regularly publishing nonpartisan fact checks over the last three months.

All applicants will be first evaluated by their eligibility and then judged by an independent selection committee.

In addition to grant funding, accepted applicants will get exposure at Global Fact 8 in June 2021.

Fact-checking units may submit only one application for up to $50,000.

Applications close June 17, 2020, and the IFCN will announce recipients August 4, 2020.

For more information and how to apply here, click here