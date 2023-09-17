International film festival seeks entries

THE Hong Kong International Film Festival invites applications for the 2024 edition, which will occur from March 28 to April 8.

Films finished after January 1, 2023, must have English subtitles for non-English language films.

Documentary and short film contests are open to documentary filmmakers from all around the world.

The winners will receive up to US$3,000, while the entry fee ranges from US$50 to US$80.

The deadlines for both early and late entries are November 6 and December 31, 2023.

To participate, click here.