International film festival seeks entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Film festival photo by Ludvig Hedenborg via Pexel
Film festival photo by Ludvig Hedenborg via Pexel
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

THE Hong Kong International Film Festival invites applications for the 2024 edition, which will occur from March 28 to April 8.

Films finished after January 1, 2023, must have English subtitles for non-English language films.

Documentary and short film contests are open to documentary filmmakers from all around the world. 

The winners will receive up to US$3,000, while the entry fee ranges from US$50 to US$80.

The deadlines for both early and late entries are November 6 and December 31, 2023.

To participate, click here.

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.