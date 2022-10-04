IPC condemns attack on journalist, seeks goverment intervention

THE International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned the recent “inhumane” treatment of a journalist, Casmir Ozuruigbo, by a group of police officers in Lagos.

The Centre, in a statement released on Tuesday, also appealed to the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, to immediately intervene in the matter.

According to the Centre, Ozuruigbo was attacked by the police officers between midnight on Sunday October 2, 2022 and the early hours of Monday October 3, 2022, in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

It stated, “IPC wants the Governor to exercise his authority as the Chief Security Officer of the State to direct or advise the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, to promptly constitute an investigative panel of inquiry into the circumstances that led to the molestation of the journalist by his personnel so that the alleged perpetrators could be brought to immediate justice.”

The Centre stressed that it was a matter of grave concern that a citizen could be molested with such level of impunity, leading to life threatening injuries.

In his personal account to IPC, Ozuruigbo said he was picked by policemen from the Akinpelu police station, Bolade, Oshodi, at about midnight on Sunday October 2, 2022, for the alleged offence of “moving in the night.”

He alleged that neither the policemen who arrested him nor the Divisional Police Officer of the police station gave him the opportunity to identify himself and speak with his lawyer before making a statement.

“His first distress message to IPC at about 6pm on Monday October 3, 2022 read, ‘I was manhandled by the police last night.’ At 9.53pm, he sent another message on the injury inflicted on him as follows: ‘I’m just walking out of the surgical emergency department of LASUTH where I went to run some tests. The two tympanic membrane of ear is totally torn from the beating and punching I got on my ear. I’m bleeding from the ear right now,” the Centre added.

The IPC condemned the “abominable” act by the security operatives and hoped the alleged perpetrators would be made to face the consequences of their “unwelcome” actions.