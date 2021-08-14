IPOB suspends sit-at -home order, gives new directives

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended its sit-at-home order scheduled to hold every Monday in the South-East.

The proscribed group revealed this in a live stream broadcast across different social media platforms through the group’s Head of the Directorate Chika Edoziem.

“There has been some discussion whether we must continue our ghost town in Biafra land. I wish to announce this very (Friday) evening that as directed by the highest command of this movement, our Monday ghost town or sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended,” he said.

IPOB had ordered its followers and people of the South-East to sit at home every Monday, to prevail on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Edoziem said the sit-at-home order would be given whenever Kanu made an appearance in court and not every Monday as earlier directed.

“The weekly sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended for now. That means in the coming Monday there would be no sit-at-home in Biafra land.

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date when our leader will be appearing in court. Before then, we will make that information. Our sit-at-home will be taking place in the next court appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

- Advertisement -

“We must revert our attention to the trial of our leader that is coming up,” he said.

The proscribed group had announced it would enforce a lockdown every Monday which it tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ from August 9, in the South-East, until Kanu was released.

Earlier this week, commercial activities across some cities and towns in the South-East were halted following IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

In June, Kanu was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria. He was re-arraigned on charges bordering on treasonable felony brought against him by the Federal Government over his campaign for the separatist Republic of Biafra.