25.1 C
Abuja

IPOB suspends sit-at -home order, gives new directives

Featured NewsNews
Amos ABBA
IPOB
File Photo

Related

Share this story

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended its sit-at-home order scheduled to hold every Monday in the South-East.

The proscribed group revealed this in a live stream broadcast across different social media platforms through the group’s Head of the Directorate Chika Edoziem.

“There has been some discussion whether we must continue our ghost town in Biafra land. I wish to announce this very (Friday) evening that as directed by the highest command of this movement, our Monday ghost town or sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended,” he said.

IPOB had ordered its followers and people of the South-East to sit at home every Monday, to prevail on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Edoziem said the sit-at-home order would be given whenever Kanu made an appearance in court and not every Monday as earlier directed.

“The weekly sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended for now. That means in the coming Monday there would be no sit-at-home in Biafra land.

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date when our leader will be appearing in court. Before then, we will make that information. Our sit-at-home will be taking place in the next court appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

- Advertisement -

“We must revert our attention to the trial of our leader that is coming up,” he said.

The proscribed group had announced it would enforce a lockdown every Monday which it tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ from August 9, in the South-East, until Kanu was released.

Earlier this week, commercial activities across some cities and towns in the South-East were halted following IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

In June, Kanu was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria. He was re-arraigned on charges bordering on treasonable felony brought against him by the Federal Government over his campaign for the separatist Republic of Biafra.

The decision of the proscribed group evoked reactions from many stakeholders in the South-East and some said the order would cripple economic activities in the region.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Amos ABBAhttps://www.icirnigeria.org/
Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Abducted wife, baby of ex-councillor regain freedom

THE wife and seven-month-old child of Zamfara ex-councillor Babangida Haruna have regained their freedom...
Featured News

IPOB suspends sit-at -home order, gives new directives

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended its sit-at-home order scheduled to hold...
News

Emirates reluctant to resume Nigeria-UAE route, announces suspension till Aug. 20

  EMIRATES airline, flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced that flights...
News

Nigerian Mission in UK shut down after officials test positive for COVID-19

  THE Nigerian High Commission in London, the United Kingdom (UK), has been shut after...
Featured News

Buhari to return from UK today

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return from the United Kingdom on Friday...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEmirates reluctant to resume Nigeria-UAE route, announces suspension till Aug. 20
Next articleAbducted wife, baby of ex-councillor regain freedom

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.