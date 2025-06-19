Iran leader, official differ on Trump’s planned talks to avert war

IRAN’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly rejected a meeting proposed by the United States Government to discuss Iran’s ongoing conflict with Israel and avert US participation in what could become a full-blown war.

The New York Times reported that Khamenei warned that if President Donald Trump attacks Iran, the US “without doubt will face irreparable harm.”

However, a senior official in Iran’s Foreign Ministry, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said his country welcomed the proposal.

The newspaper added that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would accept such a meeting to discuss a cease-fire with Israel.

The ICIR reported that Trump had demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and warned that he could no longer wait for the country to concede defeat.

Trump made his stance on the Israel-Iran conflict known on Tuesday, noting that there were no plans to target Iran’s leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now…Our patience is wearing thin,” he added.

However, Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday defiantly rejected Trump’s demand for an “unconditional surrender,” and warned against any American military intervention in Israel’s escalating war with Iran.

Trump, who has indicated that he wanted talks to focus on the Iranian nuclear programme, said on Monday that he might send US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet Iranian officials.

“I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump said.

Also on Wednesday, ABC News reported that US officials believed a high-level meeting with Iranian representatives could take place as early as this week, led by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance, provided Iran agrees to halt its uranium enrichment programme.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICIR reported that Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing the Iranian government’s refusal to accept a deal aimed at limiting its nuclear weapons programme.

Earlier, thousands of Tehran residents were said to be fleeing their homes and stockpiling essential supplies for fear that Israel’s airstrike campaign would escalate.

The Israeli military had warned Iranian civilians in a series of messages to leave some areas for their safety, raising the prospect of a widening barrage of aerial attacks.

However, Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday defiantly rejected Trump’s demand for an “unconditional surrender,” and warned against any American military intervention in Israel’s escalating war with Iran.