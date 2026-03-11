Iran won’t participate in 2026 World Cup – Minister

IRAN has announced it would not participate in the 2026 World Cup after the United States, co-hosting the tournament, carried out airstrikes on the country alongside Israel, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday, March 11.

On Saturday, February 28, the US President Donald Trump confirmed that targeted operations were carried out, before reports later confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in strikes.

Since the attacks began, Iran has reported that US and Israeli forces had bombed nearly 10,000 civilian sites, resulting in more than 1,300 civilian deaths since the war began on February 28.

Iran has since launched retaliatory attacks across parts of the Gulf region and Israel, escalating tensions. Several casualties have also been reported in these countries.

The 48-team tournament is scheduled to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ​can we participate in the World Cup,” the minister reportedly told state television.

He added that the safety of Iranian children could not be guaranteed and that the current conditions would make participation impossible.

“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence,” he said.

Iran had already secured a place in the tournament and was drawn in Group G with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. All three matches are scheduled in the US – two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

However, the president of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, has reportedly said it was unlikely the team would participate, although no formal withdrawal has been communicated.

“We cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” he said, noting that “sports chiefs” would soon convene their final decisions.

FIFA confirmed it was closely monitoring the situation, noting that “it’s premature to comment in detail, but we will track developments worldwide.”

What happens if Iran withdraws

If Iran pulls out, FIFA will decide on a replacement, potentially reshaping Group G. Article 6 of FIFA’s 2026 World Cup regulations gives the organisation broad authority.

Regulation 6.5 states that if a team withdraws or a match cannot take place due to force majeure, FIFA can take any necessary action. Regulation 6.7 allows FIFA to replace a withdrawing team with another association at its discretion.

Potential replacements include Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. Iraq is set to play a continental play-off against Bolivia or Suriname for a World Cup spot. If Iran withdraws, Iraq could automatically advance, with the UAE taking Iraq’s play-off slot.

Iran welcome at 2026 World Cup, Trump says

Earlier, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the US President had assured him that he welcomed Iran’s participation in the tournament.

Infantino, who said he met with Trump, stated: “We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, ​and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA ​World Cup 2026.”

“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of ​course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

“We all need ​an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and ‌I ⁠sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”