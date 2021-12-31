31.5 C
Abuja

Is Islam the second-largest religion in the United Kingdom?

Factcheck
Niyi OYEDEJI
A Muslim man praying. Photo by Monstera
A Muslim man praying. Photo by Monstera

Related

2mins read

ON DECEMBER 25, during the Christmas festivities, Nigerians on social media, particularly on Twitter, argued about the population of Muslims in the United Kingdom (UK).

In response to a particular post stating that children of Nigerian migrants in the UK are mostly going to end up in schools or churches, where they would be participating in Christmas activities, irrespective of their religious affiliations, A Twitter user claimed that Islam is the second-largest religion in the UK.

The Twitter user Ayo with the user ID, @AladejanaDeji, tweeted that about 4.4 per cent of the total population of UK residents were Muslims as of 2011.

He added that over 3.3 million people were estimated to be Muslim in Great Britain as of 2018.

“In 2011, 2,516,000 individuals, about 4.4% of the total population of UK residents were Muslims. In 2018, the Office of National Statistics estimated that there are about 3,372,966 Muslims in Great Britain alone. Islam is currently the second-largest religion in the UK,” his tweet read.

A screenshot of the tweets.

From the tweet, the following claims were established:

A screenshot of the tweets.
A screenshot of the tweets.

CLAIM 1:

‘2,516,000 people making up of 4.4 per cent of UK residents were Muslim as of 2011’

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is half true.

- Advertisement -

Data from the United Nation data bank show that there were  63.2 million (63,182,178) people in the UK as of 2011.

Out of the total population, almost 2.8 million (2,786,635) are identified as Muslims.

The 2,786,635 equate to 4.4 per cent of the total population.

The United Nations stated that the data was extracted from the population census conducted in the country in 2011

THE VERDICT: The claim is HALF TRUE. While 4.4 per cent of the total UK population were Muslims as of 2011, the total population of Muslims then were 2,786,635 and not 2,516,000.

CLAIM 2:

‘3,372,966 million people were estimated to be Muslim in Great Britain as of 2018.’

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is true.

A report by the UK’s Office for National Statistics stated that there were almost 3.4 million (3,372,966) Muslims in Great Britain as of 2018.

- Advertisement -

THE VERDICT: The claim is TRUE.

CLAIM 3:

‘Islam is the second-largest religion in the UK’

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is true.

Data from the United Nations show that the second-largest religious group in the UK is Islam, with  4.8 per cent of the population equating to almost 2.8 million (2,786,635) people identifying as Muslims.

Christianity is the largest religious group with  37.5 million (37,583,962) people.

However, 16 million (16,221,509) people said they had no religion, while another 4.4 million (4,528,323) did not specify.

The data was based on information from the census conducted in the UK in 2011.

Census in the UK is done every ten years.

- Advertisement -

The most recent was in March 2021; due to the COVID-19 pandemic,  the census in Scotland was shifted to be conducted in 2022. As such, the data is not yet available.

THE VERDICT: The claim is TRUE.

Niyi Oyedeji
Website

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Factcheck

Is Islam the second-largest religion in the United Kingdom?

ON DECEMBER 25, during the Christmas festivities, Nigerians on social media, particularly on Twitter,...
Health and Environment

Nigerian minister tests positive for COVID-19

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello has tested positive for...
Data Stories

Budget padding: Buhari fumes as National Assembly alters 2022 budget

...accuses National Assembly of new insertions, outright removals of projects without justification PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari...
National News

More setback for direct primaries as Kukah backs Buhari, NASS to remove clause

THE INTRODUCTION of a provision for mandatory adoption of direct primaries by political parties...
National News

FAAN assures Nigerians of safety as insecurity rises at Lagos airport

AMID rising criminalities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority...
Advertisement

Most Read

Drivers happy as lawmakers plan Uber, Bolt probe

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Man narrates how he was kidnapped, extorted N550,000 by Abuja Police

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

BLOOD ON UNIFORMS (4): Policewoman killed by policeman in Rivers; man gunned down by...

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt constitute half of Africa’s $2.7trn economy

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Cattle forces farmers out of farmlands, as hunger looms in Nigeria’s Benue Valley (PART...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian minister tests positive for COVID-19

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.