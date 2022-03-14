ISOJ offers 2022 online journalism conference

— 1 min read

THE International Symposium on Online Journalism (ISOJ), in collaboration with the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas at the University of Texas in Austin, is inviting journalists to its 23rd ISOJ conference.

The programme which will take place online and in-person is slated for April 1 to April 2, 2022,

The program features a keynote session, panels, workshops and networking events, gathering journalists, media executives and scholars from around the world to discuss the impact of the digital revolution on journalism.

Journalists worldwide can register for this virtual and in-person conference in Austin, Texas.

Registration for the in-person conference is US$250. Students will receive a discounted rate of US$75. Registration for online participation is US$25.

ISOJ says, “Since 1999, journalists, media executives and scholars from around the world have had an annual meeting in Austin, Texas, to discuss the impact of the digital revolution on journalism”.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.