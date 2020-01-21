It’s painful that such a gentleman was killed like a ram – CAN reacts to killing of chairman by Boko Haram

SPOKESMAN for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Bayo Oladeji, has condemned the killing of Lawan Andimi, chairman of CAN in Michika local government area of Adamawa state by Boko Haram.

Oladeji who promised to release an official statement on the killing told The ICIR that the circumstances surrounding the death of the clergyman are very painful.

“We are working on a press release. It is pathetic and painful to learn that such a gentleman could be killed like a ram.” Oladeji said.

The news of Lawan’s murder was first revealed by conflict and terrorism journalist, Ahmad Salkida, who offered his condolences to the deceased’s family.

According to him, Lawan was beheaded and a video showing the execution of him and a soldier was obtained on Monday.

Recall that Lawan was first abducted early January when Boko Haram abductors attacked his village in Adamawa. The clergyman revealed his abductors in a video clip, in which he pleaded for the governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, and the CAN leadership to come to his rescue.

Despite his plea, Lawan who was a father and church leader, was killed by his abductors, who also murdered a yet-to-be identified soldier and taped it.