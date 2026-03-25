IWMF seeks entries for Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) seek applications for the 2027 edition of the Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship.

The Fellowship provides academic and professional opportunities to advance the reporting skills of women and nonbinary journalists who focus on human rights and social justice.

The Fellowship was created in memory of The Boston Globe correspondent and IWMF Courage in Journalism Award (1998) winner Elizabeth Neuffer, who died while reporting in Iraq on May 9, 2003.

In collaboration with Neuffer’s family and friends, the IWMF started this fellowship to honour Neuffer’s legacy while advancing her work in the fields of human rights and social justice.

The programme is designed for women and nonbinary journalists with at least three years of professional experience in journalism working in print, broadcast, or digital media, either as a staff journalist or as a freelancer.

Organiser says, “All nationalities are welcome to apply, but non-native English speakers must have excellent written and verbal English skills in order to fully participate in and benefit from the programme”.

The fellow will complete research and coursework at MIT’s Centre for International Studies and journalism internships at The Boston Globe and The New York Times. The flexible structure of the programme provides fellows with opportunities to pursue academic research and hone their reporting skills.

The application deadline is April 19, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.