IWMF seeks nomination for 2026 Courage in Journalism Awards

THE International Women Media Fund (IWMF) seeks nominations for its 2026 Courage in Journalism Awards.

The annual Courage in Journalism Awards honour women and nonbinary journalists who set themselves apart by exhibiting extraordinary bravery, persistence and resilience. Doing whatever it takes to uncover the truth. They raise the bar for reporting under duress or in the face of censorship.

The awards programme honours brave journalists – including photojournalists – working in any country across the world. They report on taboo topics, immerse themselves in hostile environments and share difficult truths. In addition, the honorees demonstrate a commitment to press freedom and often overcome unjust conditions online and offline to become leaders in their industry.

Organiser says “Candidates for the Courage in Journalism Awards must be full-time staff or freelance women or nonbinary reporters, writers, editors, photographers or producers working in any country and of any nationality”.

Deadline to nominate is February 1, 2026, at 11:59 pm ET. Interested applicants can nominate here.