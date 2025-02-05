IWMF seeks nominations for Courage in Journalism Awards

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Media Foundation seeks nominations to award courageous female journalists who report important stories or work in hostile- sexist environments.

The Courage in Journalism Awards highlight the resilience of women journalists, demonstrating that they will not back down, and cannot be silenced. These women deserve recognition for their strength in overcoming adversity.

The awards celebrate fearless journalists who cover taboo subjects, navigate hostile work environments, and bring important but challenging truths to light.

All female journalists from around the globe can be nominated for the 2025 Courage in Journalism Awards.

Nominations are open until March 30, 2025.

Candidates for the Courage in Journalism Awards must be full-time staff or freelance women, nonbinary reporters, writers, editors, photographers or producers working in any country and of any nationality can all be nominated.

Nominations can be made in three languages English, Spanish or French in the links below: